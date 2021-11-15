Samsung launches Galaxy A32 8GB RAM variant in India

Samsung India today launched a new variant of the Galaxy A32 in India. The new variant of the Galaxy A32 comes with 8GB of RAM. Earlier, the smartphone was available only with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 23,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India. It comes in four colours – Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White. The new variant is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In addition, the phone has a tiny water-drop notch for the 20MP selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 aperture.

On the camera front, there is a 64MP quad rear camera setup. The phone has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Under the hood, the 4G model has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor with a 950MHz ARM Mali-G52. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.

Samsung Galaxy A32 packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 15W fast charging. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4mm and weighs 184 grams.