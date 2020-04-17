Samsung introduces Hand Wash app for its Galaxy Watch users

Dubbed as ‘Hand Wash’, the app is developed in line with the WHO recommended best practices.

Samsung has today announced the launch of a new application for its Galaxy Watch series. Dubbed as ‘Hand Wash’, the app is developed in line with the WHO recommended best practices.

The latest app has been developed by a small group of designers and developers from Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore, or SRI-B’s UX and wearable teams. Galaxy Watch users can download the ‘Hand Wash’ app from the Galaxy Store. The app basically helps users to maintain hand hygiene by periodically reminding them to wash their hands for the duration of 20 seconds.

The app comes with preset reminders which users can customize further based on their needs and schedule. Furthermore, when a user initiates the wash sequence, the ‘Hand Wash’ app tracks the time and provides users with haptic feedback after 25 seconds of the wash cycle. The company claims that five seconds are for turning on the tap and applying soap, while 20 seconds are for actual hand wash. The ‘Hand Wash’ app also notifies users if they miss scheduled hand wash.

The ‘Hand Wash’ app allows users to track daily wash trends in order to build a healthy habit over a period. The ‘Hand Wash’ app also comes with a watch face, which allows users to intuitively track their daily wash routine. The watch face also shows the elapsed time since the last wash to give users a sense of alertness about their hygiene in real-time.