Samsung Good Lock Debuts On Google Play Store

A considerable number of Samsung smartphone users know the power of Good Lock, Samsung’s popular customization app. While it was only available for download via the Galaxy Store, that changes today as the app has made its debut on the Google Play Store. Here are the details about the new development.

Previously exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy Store, Good Lock is now accessible to a wider audience through Google Play Store, offering a suite of personalisation features that allow users to tailor their Samsung smartphone experience to their liking. Some of the users who were previously unaware of the existence of Good Lock will now be able to download it from the same app that majorly handles the rest of the downloads on their Samsung device, and that’s Good Lock.

The development was first spotted by X user @Litto31102469 and upon checking, we were able to verify that the listing does exist. The app was also installable on our Galaxy S23 Ultra and was being shown in “Early Access”. This also means that Samsung hasn’t widely made it available yet but is still in the testing phase of doing so. The version of the app is 2.2.04.95 and requires Android 8.0 or up on your Samsung device to work.

Alongside the main Good Lock app, the One Hand Operation + module is also available on Google Play Store. It might be hinting towards the arrival of other modules on the platform as well, however, there’s no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the same as of now.

With the introduction of Good Lock on the Google Play Store, Samsung has made it easier for users to access and enjoy the app’s powerful UI customization and convenience features. The move is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to providing users with tools to make their smartphone experience as personalized and user-friendly as possible.