Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 detailed specifications surface

The specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold4 have now been leaked in full

By Abhishek Malhotra
Galaxy Z fold4 specifications

Highlights

  • Galaxy Z Fold4 will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Galaxy Z Fold4 will have triple rear cameras
  • Galaxy Z Fold4 will have an under-display camera

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4 is going to be more powerful than its last generation foldable and will have a better design as well. The specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold4 have now surfaced online which gives us a first look at what the foldable is going to offer when it arrives later this year.

The leak from tipster Yogesh Brar reveals detailed specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold4. It says that Galaxy Z Fold4 will have a 7.6-inch QXGA+ inner AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the outer screen will be a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, again with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which will be paired with 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM options.

The device will get 256GB and 512GB of storage options. There will be a triple rear camera setup at the back including a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 12MP 3x zoom telephoto sensor. This telephoto sensor is supposed to be better than what Galaxy S22 Ultra offers. On the inside, you will get a 16MP under-display camera for selfies.

On the outside, there will be a 10MP front sensor for video calls and selfies so you don’t have to open the foldable every time you want to take a selfie. The device will run on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. It will be backed by a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

In related news, Samsung recently announced the Galaxy M13 smartphone which has a Exynos 850 SoC, a 50MP triple camera setup, Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 and a 5000mAh battery. The device will feature a 6.6-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display. The device features a waterdrop-style notched display design.

