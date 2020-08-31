Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 key specifications revealed online ahead of official launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 31, 2020 10:36 am

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour options.
Samsung recently teased the launch of its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold2, during the Galaxy Note 20 series event and it has also revealed that it will be launching the smartphone on September 1 during an Unpacked Part 2 event. Now, ahead of the official launch, key details about the foldable smartphone have been leaked online. 

 

As per a report by WinFuture.de, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour options. The foldable smartphone will be available at a price of EUR 1,799 (approx. Rs 1,75,425) in the UK and 1949 Euros (approx. Rs 1,69,800) in Europe. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 specifications

 

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone will come with a 7.3-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels. The smartphone will come with a cover display of 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2260 x 816 pixels. 

 

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 10 with OneUI 2.5 running on top of it. 

 

In terms of camera, the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, IOS, 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The cover display and the selfie camera on the main display will come with a 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is loaded with stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos and it is loaded with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone will come with a 4500mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless charging support. On the connectivity front, you get 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, MST and dual-SIM support.

 

