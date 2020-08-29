Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite might launch in India soon

he company is said to be working on a new foldable smartphone, which could be known as Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a cheaper foldable smartphone for the Indian market.

A new smartphone with model number SM-F415F/DS has been found listed on Samsung official India website. The F in the model number indicates that the smartphone will be a foldable smartphone. Furthermore, this is the same model number, which appeared in a WiFi alliance certification. The DS in the model number indicates that the upcoming foldable smartphone will be India-specific variant.

Meanwhile, a report by SamMobile hints that the company is working on more than three foldable smartphones. The brand is said to be working on Galaxy Z Fold Lite, Galaxy Z Fold S and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Out of these three, it is said that the SM-F415F/DS might be none other than the Galaxy Z Fold Lite smartphone. The foldable smartphone is said to come with colourless polyimide (CPI) type of plastics as opposed to the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) used in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. That said, no other information about the upcoming foldable smartphone is known as the moment.



Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch the Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone on September 1. The brand has confirmed that the upcoming foldable smartphone will be launched on September 1 during an Unpack Part 2 virtual event. The event will kickstart at 10:00 AM ET (7:30 PM IST). During the launch event, we will get the information about the foldable smartphone along with its pricing and availability details.

