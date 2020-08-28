Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 to be introduced on September 1 during Unpacked Part 2 event

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 28, 2020 10:38 am

The brand has confirmed that the upcoming foldable smartphone will be launched on September 1 during an Unpack Part 2 virtual event.
Samsung teased its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold2, during the Unpacked event along with Galaxy Note 20 series. However, the brand did not reveal many details about the upcoming foldable smartphone during the launch event. 

 

Now, the company has revealed that it will be launching the latest Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone next month. The brand has confirmed that the upcoming foldable smartphone will be launched on September 1 during an Unpack Part 2 virtual event. The event will kickstart at 10:00 AM ET (7:30 PM IST). During the launch event, we will get the information about the foldable smartphone along with its pricing and availability details. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 specifications

 

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is loaded with a 7.6-inch Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels and it is loaded with Ultra-Thin Glass as well. The foldable smartphone comes with a 6.23-inch cover display as well. The brand has not revealed the specifications of the upcoming foldable smartphone.

 

However, as per various reports, the main display supports 120Hz refresh rate, which is adaptable meaning that one can choose a different refresh rate option. Both the displays also support HDR10+ as well. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The smartphone has two front cameras, one at the cover display and one at the main display. The cameras come with a 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

 

The smartphone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery and it supports 25W fast charging wired, 11W wireless charging and it also comes with reverse wireless charging. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with OneUI on top of it.

 

