Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-order customers to get Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy S20 series renders surfaced

Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy S20 series including Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra on February 11. Now, just ahead of launch a lot of renders have emerged online revealing some key information.

To start with, known tipster Evan Blass has a posted a new marketing material that reveals customers will get free Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds with the pre-orders of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The latest earbuds will be the successor of the Galaxy Buds and it will feature a similar design language as we have seen in the latter.

Moving on, Dutch website WinFuture has also posted some renders of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Starting with Galaxy S20, it reveals that the phone will be available in three colour options including Blue, Pink and Cosmic Gray. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in Black and Gray colour options. Furthermore, it reveals that the Galaxy S20 will come with a triple-camera setup, Galaxy S20+ will feature a quad-camera setup and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a periscope lens and 100x zoom capabilities.

Next is a video posted by Mobile Fun. The video shows the dummy models of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. As per the video, the Galaxy S20 comes with a 6.3-inch display, Galaxy S20+ with a 6.7-inch screen and Galaxy S20 Ultra with a 6.9-inch display. The website further claims that Galaxy S20 will measures 151 x 73 x 7.7mm, with a camera bump measuring 34 x 17 x 1 mm. The Galaxy S20+ will measure 161 x 69 x 7.7mm with a camera bump of 35 x 21 x 1mm. Lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a measurement of 166 x 76 x 8.9mm with a camera bump of 45 x 30 x 2mm.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra is getting these new Protective Standing Cover, LED View Cover and Clear View Covers. Here are the official renders of the same. Only Black/Grey colour renders as of now. Like them? #Samsung #UNPACKED #GalaxyUNPACKED pic.twitter.com/cpxif3G0mr — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 24, 2020

Moving on, tipster Ishan Agarwal has also posted a few images of the Galaxy S20 series with official covers. The renders show that the cases will available in new protective standing cover, LED View Cover and Clear View covers. The tipster reveals that the LED View Cover will come with actual LEDs.

