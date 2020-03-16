  • 23:51 Mar 16, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be available on Amazon India starting March 17

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2020 12:50 pm

Latest News

Galaxy Z Flip is currently available in two colours- Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.
Advertisement

Samsung is now launching the Galaxy Z Flip on Amazon. Priced at Rs 109999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model, Galaxy Z Flip will now be available on Amazon starting March 17, 2020.

 Galaxy Z Flip is currently available in two colours- Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. It is Samsung’s first eSIM smartphone, with one eSIM (currently available on Airtel & Jio Networks) and one Nano-SIM card slot.

The phone comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection, a 4 month YouTube premium subscription and a 24X7 dedicated call center support in India.

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution.
 
The smartphone is loaded with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it also comes with wireless charging support. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Galaxy Z Flip runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0.

On the camera front, the foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched in India, pre-booking begins February 21

Top 10 features of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Should you buy it (or not)!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Which one will unfold adoption?

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Motorola Edge specifications, live images leaked online

Honor 30S to feature quad-camera setup, 40W fast charging support and more

Samsung Galaxy A80, Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) receive Android 10 Update

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies