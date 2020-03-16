Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be available on Amazon India starting March 17

Galaxy Z Flip is currently available in two colours- Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.

Samsung is now launching the Galaxy Z Flip on Amazon. Priced at Rs 109999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model, Galaxy Z Flip will now be available on Amazon starting March 17, 2020.



It is Samsung's first eSIM smartphone, with one eSIM (currently available on Airtel & Jio Networks) and one Nano-SIM card slot.



The phone comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection, a 4 month YouTube premium subscription and a 24X7 dedicated call center support in India.



The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution.



The smartphone is loaded with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it also comes with wireless charging support. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Galaxy Z Flip runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0.



On the camera front, the foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature.



