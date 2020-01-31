  • 10:51 Jan 31, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip passes through FCC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 31, 2020 10:34 am

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FCC listing suggests support for NFC and will work with Samsung Pay’s MST (for simulating a magnetic strip card swipe.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. Now, just ahead of the official unveiling, the phone has now been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), revealing all the compatible signal bands.

 

In the FCC listing, the Galaxy Z Flip has been revealed to include support for all US carriers including CDMA legacy radios. The SM-F700U represents an unlocked US variant of the Galaxy Z Flip, and the list doesn't include 5G network bands. The listing suggests support for NFC and will work with Samsung Pay’s MST (for simulating a magnetic strip card swipe.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O flexible display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio. The phone will come with HDR 10+ support and it has a cover that is made of ultra-thin glass, which is said to provide better protection as compared to the plastic film used in the Galaxy Fold.

 

There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.06-inch screen with 300 x 116 pixel resolution. The secondary screen is Super AMOLED and it supports Always-On, which will be used to display time and various notifications. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. 

 

The foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature. The phone can record UHD 4K videos from the rear camera at 60fps and 4K videos from the front at 30fps. 

 

The smartphone is loaded with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it also comes with wireless charging support. The Galaxy Z Flip will be backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 of internal storage. There will be no support of microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4 + 5 GHz), WiFi Direct, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 87.4 x 73.6 x 15.4 - 17.3 mm when folded and 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9 - 7.2 mm when opened. It weighs 183 grams.

 

