Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Renders Leaked: Rotating Bezel Makes a Comeback

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic renders have been leaked ahead of the watch’s expected launch in July.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic renders have been leaked, showing a design that’s inspired from the Galaxy Watch Ultra but with the famous rotating bezel with which Samsung has had a love-hate relationship in the past few years. Here’s everything to know about the new leak.

The report comes from SammyGuru, confirming that the Classic model is making a comeback after being left out last year and getting replaced by the Ultra. The report says that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could arrive in a single 47mm size and could pack a 435mAh rated battery, which typically translates to a 450mAh typical capacity.

The report further shared the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic renders which shows that the watch could get a squircle dial, similar to the Watch Ultra from last year, paired with a rotating bezel. Samsung left it out in the Watch 5 series, brought it back with Watch 6 series, just to leave it out again in the Watch 7 series, and now, the rotating bezel is coming back this year. Aside from that, we get to see two buttons on the right, along with a third orange button.

Compared to the 47mm Watch 6 Classic, which had a 425mAh battery, this year’s model will have a marginally bigger cell, rated at 435mAh capacity. “While it’s still smaller than the Watch 5 Pro or Watch Ultra’s batteries, that’s likely due to the rotating bezel taking up extra internal space,” the report says.

It is unclear at this point whether the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a successor to the Watch 7 Classic or the Watch Ultra. In other words, there could be a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, but there’s no information regarding that as of yet.

