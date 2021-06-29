Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 support page goes live, India launch expected

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is soon expected to launch in India. The support page of the smartwatch has now gone live on the company’s India, Russia, and Caribbean websites.

At the virtual event at the Mobile World Congress yesterday, Samsung announced that the next Galaxy Watch is coming soon through a teaser video. The smartwatch was first expected to be launch at MWC 2021 only.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with model number SM-R890 has been spotted on the Samsung India website. It is tipped to launch in two variants — 42mm and 46mm. The Caribbean and Russian support pages also listed the model number SM-R890X, which could be related to another variant of the smartwatch. The support pages were first spotted by 91Mobiles.

As per an earlier FCC listing of the device, it will offer Bluetooth, NFC, 2.4GHz/ 5GHz Wi-Fi, and various LTE Bands support. It is expected to be launched in Black, Silver, Dark Green, and Rose Gold colour options.

Recent renders revealed that Galaxy Watch 4 will have a circular build. Further, it will also come with real-time heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking. It will reportedly feature 5 ATm water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection, and MIL-STD 810G durability.

Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3, and it will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones at the event. Additionally, the company may also unveil the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4. Further, as per YouTuber Jon Prosser, the Galaxy Watch 4 series will start shipping from August 11.