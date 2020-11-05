Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G foldable phone goes official with Snapdragon 865+, 12GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 05, 2020 11:36 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G is the successor to the Galaxy W20 5G which was launched last year.
Advertisement

Samsung has announced Galaxy W21 5G foldable smartphone in China. The Samsung Galaxy W21 5G is priced at 19999 yuan which is approx. Rs 2,23,535. It is available to pre-order in China and the sales will commence on November 20.

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G is the successor to the Galaxy W20 5G which was launched last year. The phone has similar specs to the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. The device comes with dual nano SIM support and a new Glitter Gold colour.  It is also taller than the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. It has been developed in partnership with China Telecom.

 

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G Specifications


Samsung Galaxy W21 5G features a 7.53-inch QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O  Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels. There is also a 6.23-inch 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display with a resolution of 2260 x 816 pixels pixels.

The phone is powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU. It has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage. The phone runs Android 10 with One UI 2.5.

For the camera, the Galaxy W21 5G is equipped with 12MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, and a 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 10-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens on the cover screen, as well as the main display.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For audio, there is stereo speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos support. The phone is packed with 4500mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless (WPC and PMA) charging.

For connectivity, the Galaxy W21 5G comes with 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC etc.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch and pre-order information leaked

Samsung Galaxy M02 to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Samsung W21 5G Foldable Phone expected to Launch on November 4

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE available with a massive discount of up to Rs 9,000: Here is how to get

Samsung Galaxy F12 likely to launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Review: A multimedia machine

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Nord N100 receives first software update with camera optimisations

Vivo S7e 5G announced with Dimensity 720, 64MP triple rear cameras

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?
Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE
Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?
Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Latest Picture Story

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies