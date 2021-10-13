Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event scheduled for October 20

Samsung has scheduled a new event for October 20 called the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2. The event will go live on 20th October at 7:00 AM PT (7:30 PM IST) as an online digital launch event. Furthermore, there’s no news as to what is being launched by the company on the date.

Samsung has scheduled the event two days after Apple is holding an event and a day after Google’s Pixel 6 launch will take place. While sharing an invite to the event, Samsung wrote, “Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting, and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality. Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology”.

This hints towards new customization options or new colour options for Samsung’s existing Galaxy S21 series and the current generation foldables. One may expect that Samsung would be releasing a new phone, specifically the Galaxy S21 FE, but that seems unlikely as there have been reports of the smartphone getting cancelled because of the chip shortage issue.

We may also expect the company to announce new software features related to One UI 4 based on Android 12. All of these are speculations and it remains to be seen what Samsung has in stores for us.

