Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: What Upgrades to Expect Over Galaxy S24 Series?

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S25 series next month, according to leaks, but the launch timeline isn’t the only thing leaks have revealed. Leaks have also given us almost everything else the Galaxy S25 series could sport, and here we compare the upgrades one can expect from the devices over their predecessors — the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected Upgrades

As usual, the Galaxy S25 series will consist of three models, including the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Out of these, the Ultra model is expected to bring some upgrades over the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This includes a revamped design with rounded corners, a completely flat frame, and thicker camera rings on the back, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The camera placement, S-Pen slot, port, speakers, and button positioning remain identical to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, according to the leaked renders.

Coming to the specs, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with dynamic Refresh Rate from 1Hz till 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Eye comfort shield, and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. Further, there will be an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Corning Gorilla Armor protects this panel. This panel is identical to the S24 Ultra panel, but with rounded corners, the overall look of the display would change drastically.

The Processor will be upgraded to the Snapdragon 8 Elite as per leaks, paired with up to 16GB RAM which is higher compared to Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 12GB RAM. The storage variants would remain identical, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options. The battery and charging speeds are also expected to remain the same as before, which is 5000mAh with 45W fast charging. It’s disappointing considering brands are moving towards silicon-carbon batteries, but Samsung is sticking to the old technology with a much smaller battery cell than competitors.

As for cameras, the primary sensor would remain identical at 200MP with f/1.7 aperture. The ultra-wide angle sensor should upgrade from 12MP to 50MP, while the two telephoto Sensors could stay the same as S24 Ultra’s: a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x Optical Zoom support, OIS, f/3.4 Aperture and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support, OIS and f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there should be a 12MP front sensor with an f/2.2 Aperture for selfies and video calls. As you can see, not a lot of camera upgrades are expected.

Other features, such as 7 major Android OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates, S-Pen support, IP68-rated water and dust resistant S-Pen and device will also be the same. Connectivity options on the device may include UWB support, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi Direct.

Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+: Expected Upgrades

The Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+ are expected to be a lot similar to their predecessors in terms of specifications, except for two areas, including the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset and 12GB of RAM in base models instead of 8GB. Aside from that, the display panels, cameras, battery capacities, and charging speeds will be the same as Galaxy S24 and the S24+.

In terms of design, the bezels around the display could be made thinner but there’s no confirmation for that. On the basis of leaked renders, while the form factor will remain the same, the cameras on the back will have thicker rings, same as the Ultra. One can expect most upgrades in the Ultra model while the Plus and Vanilla devices will mainly have internal changes.