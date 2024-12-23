Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Key Specs, Launch Timeframe Leaked

Samsung and Apple are both working on slim versions of their flagship devices and we have some details regarding former’s device. A new leak has emerged online, giving us a launch timeframe and some of the key specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim from the Korean brand.

As per a leak from tipster Debayan Roy on X, the Galaxy S25 Slim key specs will include a 6.66-inch display like the Galaxy S25+. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, according to Roy. Further, the device will have triple rear cameras, including a 200MP Samsung HP9 primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 3.5x telephoto sensor.

It will pack a battery having a capacity between 4700mAh and 5000mAh. The device is expected to sport a 6mm thickness as per Ice Universe, compared to iPhone 17 Air’s rumoured thickness of 6.25mm. These specifications suggest the handset won’t compromise in this area.

Furthermore, Roy suggested that the device will launch sometime in Q2 of next year, which means it won’t arrive next month alongside the Galaxy S25 series. We’ll have to see whether this timeline holds any truth but as of now, there’s no concrete launch date for which we’ll have to wait for the brand’s official announcement.

Until then, fans are looking forward to next month’s launch of Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 series will consist of three models as usual, and will come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip across the series. The device should run on Android 15-based One UI 7. While the S25 and S25+ are rumoured to feature a similar design as this year’s S24 series, the S25 Ultra will bring a notable redesign with rounded corners, flat back panel, and more.