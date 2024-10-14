Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Details have Already Begun Leaking

It’s been a couple of weeks since the Galaxy S24 FE launched but Samsung may have begun working on its successor already. New Galaxy S25 FE details have surfaced online, suggesting Samsung may introduce some significant changes to the device over its predecessor.

According to The Elec, Samsung plans to launch an FE version of its upcoming Galaxy S25 flagship series next year, and is currently exploring a new, slimmer design for the device. The report adds that the device may pack a 6.7-inch display. In addition, to achieve a slimmer form factor, the device may pack a thinner battery but with a larger surface area.

Another major change could be made to the Processor Samsung will use in the device, bidding goodbye to its Exynos processor. Tipster Junkanlosreve, who previously suggested that Samsung would equip the base Galaxy S25 with a MediaTek chip, now reports that the Dimensity chip will be used in the Galaxy S25 FE instead, and not the vanilla S25.

As for the Galaxy S25 series, it is being reported that Galaxy S25 Ultra bezels are thinner than iPhone 16 Pro Max’s. The iPhone 16 Pro Max has some of the slimmest bezels on any smartphone currently available, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to surpass it with bezels reportedly 0.2mm thinner than the iPhone’s.

Further, another major change is the rounded corners of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, compared to the sharper ones we have seen on previous three generations of Galaxy S-series Ultra phones. At the bottom left corner is the S-Pen slot, which is a usual for the Ultra phones from the brand.

Then at the back, the design of the camera Sensors match that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The camera sensors appear to have the same layout as before, but the leak said that the cameras will see a slight upgrade in terms of quality.