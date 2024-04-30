Samsung Galaxy S23 Will Be Available At Lowest Price Of Rs 45,000: Should You Buy It?

Samsung’s Galaxy S-series smartphones are some of the best in the flagship game, and just like the iPhones, they will run well for years to come. If you are planning on purchasing one, Samsung will be offering the Galaxy S23 for Rs 44,999 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Savings Day sale which will be the lowest price since it launched for Rs 74,999 last year but is it a deal worth your attention and especially, money? Let’s answer that for you, but first, let’s go through the specs of the device to jog your memory.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Specifications

The Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, has a Pixel density of 422 PPI, and is covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The refresh rate of the display can change dynamically between 48 Hz and 120 Hz.

Galaxy S23 camera setup comprises of a 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS. Then there’s a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support, an f/3.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 Aperture and 120-degree FoV. Next, it has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

It runs on a 3,900mAh battery and offers 25W wired and 15W wireless charging with reverse wireless charging support. As for the software, the S23 ran on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box and has already received the latest Android 14-based One UI 6.1 update.

Further, the S23 series will receive 4 major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. Additional features include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and IP68 dust & water resistance. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct.

Should You Consider Galaxy S23 At Rs 45,000?

Samsung’s last year’s flagship will be available for Rs 44,999 during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. The offer includes a bank cashback of Rs 2,000, making it the best-ever offer for the Galaxy S23.

As we mentioned, the Galaxy S23 (Review) received the One UI 6.1 update recently, which brought Galaxy AI, the main USP of the Galaxy S24 series, along with it. This alone makes the Galaxy S23 much more worthy than even the Galaxy S24, considering the only major differences between the two are the Chipset and the brighter display that also has support for full-screen AOD.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is almost equivalent to Exynos 2400 on the S24 in terms of performance. Regarding updates, you’ll be good for another 3 years with the Galaxy S23, which isn’t bad by any means for a smartphone that costs Rs 45,000. Compared to the Galaxy S24, you save almost half your money and get a similar number of features and the same fluid experience, which makes it a win-win situation for the consumers.

Compared to other competition at its price, the Galaxy S23 is competing with the OnePlus 12R as well as the iQOO Neo 9 Pro also. Now, both these competitors will offer you a better charging experience and battery backup as well, considering both of them have superior hardware for it.

However, the Galaxy S23 offers you better cameras which we can claim from our experience as we have used it for over 6 months. Aside from this, the display is top-notch on the S23, and the overall compact form factor is ideal for many who prefer it over larger phones. The software experience also remains unmatched in terms of experience and also matches the competition in terms of how many OS updates it will receive from now, which stands at 3 years.

To sum up, the Galaxy S23 is worth its new price of Rs 45,000 in most senses, given that you can compromise in the battery department. The Galaxy S23 makes up for it in other areas and proves itself worthy despite being a year old than other devices in the same segment.