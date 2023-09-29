Samsung Galaxy S24 first look revealed: The same old design, but refined

Earlier this year, Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 series, which consists of three phones: the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. It is expected that next year, the brand will release the Galaxy S24 series. Recently, a first glimpse of the Galaxy S24 model has been revealed.

Thanks to OnLeaks, the first look of the Galaxy S24 shows us how Samsung refined some of the elements in the design language over the Galaxy S23 but has still kept the core looks. The Galaxy S24 can be seen in white in the leaked renders, with three cameras at the back and the volume rocker and power button on the right spine.

However, the most notable and the only major change in the design is adopting a completely flat frame instead of slightly curved ones on the Galaxy S23. The leak doesn’t mention what material the frame is made of, as the S24 Ultra frame is expected to be made out of Titanium, and we don’t know whether that would trickle down to the standard and Plus models also.

However, the frame gives off a brushed metal look. Apart from that, there’s the inclusion of a UWB (Ultra-Wideband) Antenna on the side, which is mostly not seen on Galaxy devices. The overall dimensions of the device remain similar to that of the S23. The back will further sport the same soft matte finish the Galaxy S23 had. While the front isn’t entirely clear in the renders, if observed closely, one can notice that the bezels around the display also seemed to have thinned down over Galaxy S24’s predecessor.

Aside from this, other leaks about the Galaxy S24 suggest it will have a full-HD+ display. This panel could be LTPO, allowing it to reach refresh rates as low as 1Hz compared to the current generation panel, which reaches only 48Hz on the lower end. Leaks state that Europe will get the Exynos-powered Galaxy S24 series, with Exynos 2400 under the hood. Other parts of the world should get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered model. Meanwhile, the smaller Galaxy S24 may or may not see a change in terms of battery size and charging speed.