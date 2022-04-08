Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green colour variant launched in India

Samsung has launched a new colour variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in India. The company has introduced a new Green colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Earlier the phone was available in Burgundy, Phantom Black and Phantom White colours.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra Green colour comes in the 12GB/256GB variant. It is priced at Rs 1,09,999 and will be available at all leading retail outlets, Samsung online Store & Amazon.com starting from today.

As per Samsung, customers purchasing the latest Galaxy S22 new colour variant will get Galaxy Watch 4 at Rs 2,999. Additionally, Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy Z Flip series customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 while other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000 on purchase of Galaxy S22 Ultra Green edition.

Alternatively, customers who opt to purchase Galaxy S22 series via Samsung Finance+ or HDFC Bank credit/debit cards can avail cashback of Rs 5000.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

The phone features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x curved panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Eye comfort shield, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and up to 1750 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India.

The handset has a quad-camera setup at the rear, including a 108MP primary wide camera with dual pixel AF, f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FoV, f/2.2 aperture, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x Optical Zoom support, f/2.4 aperture and another 10MP telephoto sensor with 10x optical zoom support and f/4.9 aperture. In addition, there’s a 40MP front sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The phone runs on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12. Further, S22 Ultra will receive 4 major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. It packs a 5000 mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging