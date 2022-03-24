Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB variant announced in India: Price, Offers and Availability

Samsung has launched a new variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in India. The company has introduced a 1TB storage version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Earlier the phone was available in two options – 256GB storage and 512GB storage.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB variant will be exclusively available on the Samsung e-store for Rs 1,34,999. This variant can be purchased during the live event on March 28 at 6 PM on Samsung.com.

As per Samsung, customers purchasing the latest Galaxy S22 1TB variant during the live sale event will get Galaxy Watch 4 at Rs 2,999. Additionally, Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 while other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000 on purchase of Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB edition.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M33 5G teased on Amazon ahead of India launch

Currently, the Samsung phone is available at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The top-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,18,999. The phone comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Burgandy colour options.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

The phone features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x curved panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Eye comfort shield, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and up to 1750 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India.

The handset has a quad-camera setup at the rear, including a 108MP primary wide camera with dual pixel AF, f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FoV, f/2.2 aperture, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x Optical Zoom support, f/2.4 aperture and another 10MP telephoto sensor with 10x optical zoom support and f/4.9 aperture. In addition, there’s a 40MP front sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The phone runs on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12. Further, S22 Ultra will receive 4 major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. It packs a 5000 mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging