Samsung Galaxy S21 series pre-orders now open in India, get a free cover worth Rs 3849

Customers who pre-reserve the next Galaxy flagship will get a cover worth Rs 3849 for free.

Advertisement

On January 14, Samsung will announce the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung.com starting at 8 p.m. IST.

Customers in India can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2000. Customers interested in getting early access to the upcoming Galaxy flagship can make the reservation on Samsung India's e-Store www.samsung.com or Samsung Shop App.

Advertisement

Customers making the pre-reservation will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’. When the customer pre-books the device later, the token amount of Rs 2000 will be deducted from the device price.

Customers who pre-reserve the next Galaxy flagship will get a cover worth Rs 3849 for free.

The option to pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming flagship will be available to consumers till January 14, 2021.

In terms of design, all three Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra phones are expected to look similar. The Galaxy S21 is expected to come in Violet, Gray, White, and Pink, S21+ in Violet, Silver and Black and S21 Ultra in Silver and Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 will reportedly feature a flat 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and 421 ppi. The S21 Plus will have a 6.7-inch flat display with the same resolution, 391 ppi and up to 120Hz.

Both of them will run on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. Both the devices will support fast charging up to 25W. The Galaxy S21 should be backed by a 4000mAh battery while the Plus variant will have a 4800mAh battery with both supporting fast charging and wireless charging support. Samsung will not be including the chargers inside the box.

For the camera, Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with a telephoto f/2.0 lens on top, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle f/1.8 lens. The devices will support videos in resolution of up to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 240fps. They will come with a 10-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 515 ppi. It will reportedly come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and two 10-megapixel cameras with zoom capabilities. It may get a 40-megapixel selfie snapper. It will run OneUI 3.1 OS with Android 11 on top. It is said to be packed with 5000mAh battery with fast charging, Qi wireless charging.