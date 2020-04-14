Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users complain of heating, battery life and more

Samsung's official community forum and various other social media platforms like Twitter are also filled with various posts related to similar performance issues in Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Several users on the Samsung community forums have complained about their Galaxy S20 Ultra Exynos variant suffering from autofocus issues, battery life, performance and heating problems.



Samsung's official community forum and various other social media platforms like Twitter are also filled with various posts related to similar performance issues.



The autofocus on the primary camera issue has been persisting ever since the phone first released. Autofocus is slower and sometimes the camera even fails to lock focus though the company has rolled out an update a few weeks ago to fix it. The company did issue an update a few weeks back, fixing the auto-focus issue, but it seems that the fix is not working perfectly.



A Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra user posted a video of the phone’s camera issues on Twitter. "Seriously the Exynos variant has disappointed me soo much Poor battery life poor performance heats like hell. This is a bad phone with that crappy $1400 price tag. Never Samsung again" reads the tweet.

Seriously the Exynos variant has disappointed me soo much Poor battery life poor performance heats like hell. This is really a sh*t of a phone with that crappy $1400 price tag. Never Samsung again. pic.twitter.com/tmVpfOJdEg — Dawood (@pegasaie) April 9, 2020



Another major issue is the overheating of the phone. Most users with the heating problem are those with a 4G variant of the S20 Ultra, the ones sold in non-5G markets like India.



Another common issue with users of Exynos 990 variant is of battery performance. Some users have reported that the battery life is about 3.5-4 hours of screen-on time, which is too less for a phone with 5,000 mAh battery. In spite of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, many users have complaint of the poor performance of S20 Ultra.



Samsung hasn’t addressed these fresh problems but the company should release an update to fix these issues soon. Users have even started an online petition asking Samsung to stop selling Exynos-powered smartphones after so many issues in such a flagship smartphone.

