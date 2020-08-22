Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets One UI 2.5 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 22, 2020 11:02 am

Latest News

The new Samsung One UI 2.5 update brings a new enhanced Pro video mode, improved camera functionalities, the ability to change Single Take duration, and more.
Advertisement

Samsung has started tolling out the OneUI 2.5 update to Galaxy S20 series, which first appeared on the Galaxy Note 20 series. The new Samsung One UI 2.5 update brings a new enhanced Pro video mode, improved camera functionalities, the ability to change Single Take duration, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series include Galaxy S20 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G smartphones. As per a report of Sammobile, the update is first rolling to all the S20 smartphones in a few European countries like Italy, Hungary, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany, with a broader rollout coming soon.

4G models of the Galaxy S20 series are also expected to get the update over the coming weeks. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G model update comes with the firmware version G981BXXU4BTH5, Samsung Galaxy S20+ update comes with the firmware version G986BXXU4BTH5 while the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra update comes with the firmware version G988BXXU4BTH5.

The update comes brings Wireless Dex support, an improved Pro Video mode, the ability to change the duration of Single Take,  Android 10 gesture navigation support for third-party launchers and more. The Samsung Notes interface has been revamped and the app now has the ability to import PDFs, export notes as PDFs or PowerPoint files. SamMobile has confirmed that the One UI 2.5 build for the Galaxy S20 does bring all the new features from the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Recently, Samsung confirmed that many of their premium smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series, will be getting guaranteed three generation of Android OS updates.

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue colour variant launched in India

These Samsung Galaxy devices are eligible for three major Android updates

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20+ Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Gionee Max key details confirmed ahead of launch on August 25

Google to launch Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G on September 30

Upcoming Poco Phone with 120Hz Refresh Rate teased

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies