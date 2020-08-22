Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets One UI 2.5 update

The new Samsung One UI 2.5 update brings a new enhanced Pro video mode, improved camera functionalities, the ability to change Single Take duration, and more.

Samsung has started tolling out the OneUI 2.5 update to Galaxy S20 series, which first appeared on the Galaxy Note 20 series. The new Samsung One UI 2.5 update brings a new enhanced Pro video mode, improved camera functionalities, the ability to change Single Take duration, and more.



Samsung Galaxy S20 series include Galaxy S20 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G smartphones. As per a report of Sammobile, the update is first rolling to all the S20 smartphones in a few European countries like Italy, Hungary, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany, with a broader rollout coming soon.



4G models of the Galaxy S20 series are also expected to get the update over the coming weeks. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G model update comes with the firmware version G981BXXU4BTH5, Samsung Galaxy S20+ update comes with the firmware version G986BXXU4BTH5 while the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra update comes with the firmware version G988BXXU4BTH5.



The update comes brings Wireless Dex support, an improved Pro Video mode, the ability to change the duration of Single Take, Android 10 gesture navigation support for third-party launchers and more. The Samsung Notes interface has been revamped and the app now has the ability to import PDFs, export notes as PDFs or PowerPoint files. SamMobile has confirmed that the One UI 2.5 build for the Galaxy S20 does bring all the new features from the Galaxy Note 20 series.



Recently, Samsung confirmed that many of their premium smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series, will be getting guaranteed three generation of Android OS updates.