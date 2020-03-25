Samsung Galaxy S20 series camera features will come to Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series

Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy S20 series features will come to Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series.

Samsung has announced that it will bring camera features and more present to the Galaxy S20 series to other smartphones. The brand has revealed that the Galaxy S20 series features will come to Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series.

To start with some camera features, Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series will get Single Take mode, which uses the camera system and AI to capture a number of photos and videos at once and recommends the best shot. It will also bring Night Hyperlapse mode to both the series as well.

Furthermore, the brand will also bring new Custom Filter which allows users to create a custom filter with colours and styles from a favourite photo that serves as inspiration. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series users will also get Pro Video mode through one can control and adjust settings like ISO, Shutter speed and exposure level and one can also switch between the front and rear cameras while recording video.

Movin on, in the Gallery application, it will bring a new Clean View feature that automatically groups together similar shots of the same subject. The future update will also bring Quick Crop setting, which will be located at the top-left corner. This will allow cropping photos of the desired size with ease.

Samsung has revealed that it is adding Quick Share option through one can share photos, videos and large files with multiple people. Furthermore, the Music Share feature will extend the paired Bluetooth connection and users will not need to disconnect for a friend to play their music on a speaker or car stereo.