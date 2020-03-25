  • 15:59 Mar 25, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 series camera features will come to Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 25, 2020 3:04 pm

Latest News

Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy S20 series features will come to Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series.
Advertisement

Samsung has announced that it will bring camera features and more present to the Galaxy S20 series to other smartphones. The brand has revealed that the Galaxy S20 series features will come to Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series. 

 

To start with some camera features, Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series will get Single Take mode, which uses the camera system and AI to capture a number of photos and videos at once and recommends the best shot. It will also bring Night Hyperlapse mode to both the series as well. 

 

Samsung

Advertisement

 

Furthermore, the brand will also bring new Custom Filter which allows users to create a custom filter with colours and styles from a favourite photo that serves as inspiration. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series users will also get Pro Video mode through one can control and adjust settings like ISO, Shutter speed and exposure level and one can also switch between the front and rear cameras while recording video. 

 

Movin on, in the Gallery application, it will bring a new Clean View feature that automatically groups together similar shots of the same subject. The future update will also bring Quick Crop setting, which will be located at the top-left corner. This will allow cropping photos of the desired size with ease. 

 

Samsung

 

Samsung has revealed that it is adding Quick Share option through one can share photos, videos and large files with multiple people. Furthermore, the Music Share feature will extend the paired Bluetooth connection and users will not need to disconnect for a friend to play their music on a speaker or car stereo.

 

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book and cashback offers revealed

Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets its first update in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deliveries for pre-booked customers starts tomorrow in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20+ Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch postponed due Coronavirus crisis

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launch postponed due to Coronavirus crisis

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio A25 chipset announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies