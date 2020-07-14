Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite spotted with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC

The Samsung S20 series currently has three variants including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung is reportedly working on a toned-down version of the Samsung S20 series which is called Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite. the phone has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with some of its key specs.



The Samsung S20 series currently has three variants including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. As per the GeekBench listing, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite with model number SM-G781B is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset SoC with a clock speed of 1.8Ghz.



The listing further reveals that the phone will have 6 GB of RAM, but there is likely to be another model with 8GB RAM as well. Galaxy S20 Lite will run on Android 10 with Samsung's One UI 2.5 on top. The single-core score for the phone on Geekbench is 737 points, while the multi-core score for the phone is listed to be 2619 points.





According to rumours, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite which may also be marketed as the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition). The phone is expected to debut in October as Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, or Galaxy S20 Pen Edition. However, it is not confirmed yet as Samsung is yet to make any official announcement for the same.



Meanwhile, Samsung will be holding its Galaxy Unpacked event on 5 August. The Samsung Unpacked 2020 event will be a virtual event this time because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.



Samsung is likely to launch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series at the Unpacked 2020 event. Apart from the Note 20 series, Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Fold 2 foldable smartphone along with Galaxy Watch 3.