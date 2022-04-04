Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India with Exynos 1280 SoC

Samsung launched a new smartphone in India on Saturday, April 2, called the Galaxy M33 5G that comes as the newest addition in Samsung’ M-series lineup. The Galaxy M33 5G in India slightly differs the global variant when it comes to battery capacity. The device is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G starts at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model in India. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage version which is priced at Rs 20,499. However, Samsung is offering both models with an introductory offer price of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. There is no word on how long this offer will last.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes in two colour options — Green and Blue. It will be available for purchase via Amazon and Samsung India online store starting April 8. Other launch offers include up to Rs 2,000 instant cashback for customers purchasing the device with ICICI Bank cards. The phone will also be available with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications

The Galaxy M33 5G sports a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) display. It is powered by Exynos 1280 octa-core processor. It can be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. This can be expanded by up to 1TB with a Micro-SD card.

The Galaxy M33 5G has a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 lens and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is an 8-megapixel front camera paired with f/2.2 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy M33 has a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. However, the fast charger is sold separately. The global variant had a 5,000mAh battery. It features Samsung Knox and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Besides, the phone runs on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box and will receive 3 years of OS updates with 4 years of security patches.