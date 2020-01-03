  • 14:50 Jan 03, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts receiving Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 update

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 03, 2020 12:43 pm

Latest News

The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0 along with new features and bug fixes.
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10 update to its old flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9. The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0 along with new features and bug fixes. 

 

The Android 10 update is currently rolling out to users in Germany and it is expected to reach other markets pretty soon. The update comes with version number N960FXXU4DSLB, reports SamMobile. The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0. This means users will get to experience like system-wide dark mode. It may be noted that the smartphone was launched with Android Oreo, but later on, the company rolled out Android Pie update

 

The update also brings new features to Digital wellbeing. One can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls. The update also adds the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen in the camera app. It also adds new navigation gestures. It also brings Bixby Routines to the smartphone.

 

Recollecting some key specifications, the Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels, 19:5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 516ppi. The phone is powered by Samsung Exynos 9810 processor. 

 

The phone is equipped with AI-infused dual rear cameras. The camera comes with a combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with variable aperture, meaning that one switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture. The secondary sensor is equipped with a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter.

