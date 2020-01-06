  • 13:35 Jan 06, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets OneUI 2.0 update in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2020 12:46 pm

Latest News

The update also brings December security patch to the Galaxy Note 9 units.
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10 update to its Galaxy Note 9 users in India. The update also brings OneUI 2.0 to the Galaxy Note 9. 

 

Multiple users are reporting that their Galaxy Note 9 units have received Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 update. The update comes with version number N960FXXU4DSLB/N960FOXM4DSLA/N960FXXU4DSLA and it is around 1.9GB in size. The update also brings December security patch to the Galaxy Note 9. To recall, the company first rolled out Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 to the Galaxy Note 9 in Germany

 

The update also brings new features to Digital wellbeing. One can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls. The update also adds the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen in the camera app. It also adds new navigation gestures. It also brings Bixby Routines to the smartphone.

 

Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels, 19:5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 516ppi. The phone is powered by Samsung Exynos 9810 processor.  

 

The phone is equipped with AI-infused dual rear cameras. The camera comes with a combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with variable aperture, meaning that one switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture. The secondary sensor is equipped with a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter.

