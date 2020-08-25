Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 units are suffering from green tint

Multiple users are complaining about this issue on their units.

Advertisement

Samsung recently launched Galaxy Note 20 Ultra along with its latest range of tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, are suffering from the infamous green tint issue. Multiple users are complaining about this issue on their units.

Sammobile spotted several users complaining about the greenish glow on their Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets when the brightness drops below a specific fixed limit. The same issue was reported with Galaxy S20 units earlier this year, however, the company rolled out a fix through a simple software update.

The report highlights that the problem of green tint is affecting the Qualcomm Snapdragon variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. “Noticed last night with my brightness low, the screen on my N20U looks terrible on greys. The 2/3 left of the screen is greenish and the 1/3 right is purpleish although the right side is more true to what the screen is supposed to look like,” a user said.

Advertisement

Samsung is not the only brand that is suffering from the green tint issue, we have seen other manufacturers including Apple, OnePlus suffering from the same problem. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max reported the same green tint issues and the company rolled out a fix with iOS 13.6.1 update. Similarly, OnePlus 8 Pro and recently-launched OnePlus Nord also suffered from the same green tint issue.



Meanwhile, Samsung has revealed that it will be launching the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 smartphones in India today. Samsung has announced the launch date of its flagship smartphones on its official Twitter handle. The Galaxy Powerfest event will be live-streamed on Samsung India YouTube channel tomorrow at 12 noon.