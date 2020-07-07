Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to reportedly go on sale from August 21

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 07, 2020 1:17 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is planned to go on sale on August 21 after the Unpacked 2020 event.
Advertisement

Samsung is said to launch Galaxy Note 20 at the annual ‘Unpacked’ event on August 5. Now reportedly Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is planned to go on sale on August 21 after the Unpacked 2020 event. Apart from the Note 20 series, Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 2 foldable smartphone along with Galaxy Watch 3.

As per the report by South Korea's ETNews, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be revealed on August 5 and will go on sale on August 21. Although the official market launch date is not revealed, the report states that only the 5G variants of all models will be released in South Korea. Samsung will be creating LTE versions for the markets that still don’t have active 5G networks.

Tipster Ice Universe on Twitter has also revealed the price of the Galaxy 20 series. The basic version is expected to be priced at $999, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to be priced at $1,299.


Samsung Galaxy Note 20 expected specifications


The Galaxy Note 20 series is said to be available in two variants: the standard Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+. The Galaxy Note 20 is said to come with a flat display, while the Galaxy Note 20+ is reported to be available with a curved display. The Galaxy Note 20+ is also reported to come with a 108-megapixel rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to come with a 7.7-inch display. Galaxy Fold 2 will come with model number SM-F916 and it will be available in Black and Brown colour options.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip expected specifications

The foldable phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch main AMOLED display, as well as a secondary 1.05-inch AMOLED screen. The phone will run the Snapdragon 865 SoC which will be coupled with 8 GB of RAM. The phone will run on Android 10 and will likely debut with Samsung’s upcoming OneUI 2.5 on top. The Galaxy Z Flip is said to come with 256GB of internal storage and it might be available in the new Brown colour option.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 price and camera specs tipped online

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite reportedly in works, Galaxy Fold 2 colour options leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 to launch date leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra briefly appears on company's website

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola One Fusion+ price hiked in India within three weeks of launch

Poco M2 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999

Vivo Y12 (2020) key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies