Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to reportedly go on sale from August 21

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is planned to go on sale on August 21 after the Unpacked 2020 event.

Samsung is said to launch Galaxy Note 20 at the annual ‘Unpacked’ event on August 5. Now reportedly Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is planned to go on sale on August 21 after the Unpacked 2020 event. Apart from the Note 20 series, Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 2 foldable smartphone along with Galaxy Watch 3.



As per the report by South Korea's ETNews, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be revealed on August 5 and will go on sale on August 21. Although the official market launch date is not revealed, the report states that only the 5G variants of all models will be released in South Korea. Samsung will be creating LTE versions for the markets that still don’t have active 5G networks.



Tipster Ice Universe on Twitter has also revealed the price of the Galaxy 20 series. The basic version is expected to be priced at $999, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to be priced at $1,299.



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 expected specifications



The Galaxy Note 20 series is said to be available in two variants: the standard Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+. The Galaxy Note 20 is said to come with a flat display, while the Galaxy Note 20+ is reported to be available with a curved display. The Galaxy Note 20+ is also reported to come with a 108-megapixel rear camera.





Samsung Galaxy Fold 2





The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to come with a 7.7-inch display. Galaxy Fold 2 will come with model number SM-F916 and it will be available in Black and Brown colour options.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip expected specifications





The foldable phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch main AMOLED display, as well as a secondary 1.05-inch AMOLED screen. The phone will run the Snapdragon 865 SoC which will be coupled with 8 GB of RAM. The phone will run on Android 10 and will likely debut with Samsung’s upcoming OneUI 2.5 on top. The Galaxy Z Flip is said to come with 256GB of internal storage and it might be available in the new Brown colour option.