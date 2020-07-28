Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Buds Live pricing details leaked ahead of launch

Just ahead of the official launch, the pricing details of the upcoming series have been leaked online. Furthermore, the pricing details of Galaxy Buds Live has been also leaked.

Samsung is all set to launch its next-generation of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Note 20 series, on August 5. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the pricing details of the upcoming series have been leaked online. Furthermore, the pricing details of Galaxy Buds Live has been also leaked.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal posted the European pricing for the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Buds Live. As per the tipster, the Galaxy Note 20 will come with 4G connectivity and it will be priced at EUR 999 (approx Rs 87,700). The Galaxy Note 20 5G smartphone will come with a price tag of EUR 1099 (approx. Rs 96,500). The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone will come with a starting price of EUR 1349 (approx. Rs 1,18,000). The pricing details are for the 256GB storage options.

Coming to the Galaxy Buds Live, it will be available at a price of EUR 189 (approx. Rs 16,600). Meanwhile, the tipster revealed that the smartphones will be available for purchase in India starting from August 28.

Meanwhile, some key features and specs of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 were leaked online. The Galaxy Watch will be available in two options: 41mm and 45mm. The 41mm edition will be available in Bronze colour option, while the 45mm variant will come with Black and Gray colour options.

The Galaxy Watch 3 45mm variant will sport a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The Galaxy Watch 41mm will be loaded with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. Both the models will come with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. The smartwatch comes with rotatable bezels as well.