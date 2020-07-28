Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Buds Live pricing details leaked ahead of launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 28, 2020 5:46 pm

Latest News

Just ahead of the official launch, the pricing details of the upcoming series have been leaked online. Furthermore, the pricing details of Galaxy Buds Live has been also leaked.
Advertisement

Samsung is all set to launch its next-generation of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Note 20 series, on August 5. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the pricing details of the upcoming series have been leaked online. Furthermore, the pricing details of Galaxy Buds Live has been also leaked. 

 

Tipster Ishan Agarwal posted the European pricing for the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Buds Live. As per the tipster, the Galaxy Note 20 will come with 4G connectivity and it will be priced at EUR 999 (approx Rs 87,700). The Galaxy Note 20 5G smartphone will come with a price tag of EUR 1099 (approx. Rs 96,500). The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone will come with a starting price of EUR 1349 (approx. Rs 1,18,000). The pricing details are for the 256GB storage options. 

 

Coming to the Galaxy Buds Live, it will be available at a price of EUR 189 (approx. Rs 16,600). Meanwhile, the tipster revealed that the smartphones will be available for purchase in India starting from August 28. 

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some key features and specs of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 were leaked online. The Galaxy Watch will be available in two options: 41mm and 45mm. The 41mm edition will be available in Bronze colour option, while the 45mm variant will come with Black and Gray colour options. 

 

The Galaxy Watch 3 45mm variant will sport a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The Galaxy Watch 41mm will be loaded with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. Both the models will come with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. The smartwatch comes with rotatable bezels as well.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 to launch date leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra briefly appears on company's website

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to reportedly go on sale from August 21

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C2 new update brings Realme Link and July Security Patch

OnePlus Nord fails durability test

Realme V5 renders and colour variants revealed ahead of launch, V5 Pro also tipped

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies