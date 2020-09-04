Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series phones start receiving OneUI 2.5 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 1:06 pm

The update brings along the September 2020 Android security patch to the Galaxy Note 10 series.
Soon after rolling out the OneUI 2.5 update Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Samsung has now rolled out the update to Galaxy Note 10 series phones as well.

The One UI 2.5 is now rolling out to the international variants of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Lite as well as the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. The update brings along the September 2020 Android security patch to the Galaxy Note 10 series, reports SamMobile.

The OTA update is said to be rolled out to users in a phased manner. Users can expect a notification for the update in the coming days. In terms of the features, the OneUI 2.5 update brings a number of new features on the phones which is identical to the Galaxy S10 changelog.

The update comes with Wireless Dex support. Samsung DeX also lets users use the phone as a touchpad to control the second display with multi-finger gestures.

Further, in the Always On Display users can set Bitmoji stickers, split keyboard in the landscape mode, SOS message pre-configuration, and the ability to send SOS location messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours.

The update also brings Pro Video mode that brings the ability to control the smartphone's mic direction. The Pro Video Mode allows the selection of video resolution and frame rate, mic selection. The Single Take feature can also now be configured for a custom period from 5 seconds to 15 seconds.

