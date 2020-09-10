Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India with 7000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear cameras, price starts Rs 24,999

Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU which is the same chipset which we have earlier seen on several smartphones like the Poco X2, Realme X2 and several Samsung devices.

Samsung has today announced the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.



The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes in Celestial Black and Electric Blue colours. It will be available for sale in India on Amazon and Samsung.com as well as select retail stores starting September 18.

Launch offers include a flat Rs 2000 off on HDFC Bank cards from September 18th to 20th on Amazon.



The major highlight of the Galaxy M51 is the 7000mAh battery which also comes support for 25W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, 386ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 420 nits.





Under the hood, the Galaxy M51 is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU which is the same chipset which we have earlier seen on several smartphones like the Poco X2, Realme X2 and several Samsung devices. The phone comes with up to 8GB and 128GB storage which is further expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card.



For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features an L-shaped quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 32MP shooter on the front as well with f/2.2 aperture.

he phone also comes with features including Single Take, Auto Switch to wide angle in the front camera, Night Hyperlapse, and My Filters. The selfie camera features include Front Slow Motion Video, 4K Video, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji.



Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C.