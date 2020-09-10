Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India with 7000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear cameras, price starts Rs 24,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 10, 2020 12:17 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU which is the same chipset which we have earlier seen on several smartphones like the Poco X2, Realme X2 and several Samsung devices.
Advertisement

Samsung has today announced the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes in Celestial Black and Electric Blue colours. It will be available for sale in India on Amazon and Samsung.com as well as select retail stores starting September 18.

Launch offers include a flat Rs 2000 off on HDFC Bank cards from September 18th to 20th on Amazon.

The major highlight of the Galaxy M51 is the 7000mAh battery which also comes support for 25W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, 386ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 420 nits.

 
Under the hood, the Galaxy M51 is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU which is the same chipset which we have earlier seen on several smartphones like the Poco X2, Realme X2 and several Samsung devices. The phone comes with up to 8GB and 128GB storage which is further expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features an L-shaped quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 32MP shooter on the front as well with f/2.2 aperture.

T

Advertisement

he phone also comes with features including Single Take, Auto Switch to wide angle in the front camera, Night Hyperlapse, and My Filters. The selfie camera features include Front Slow Motion Video, 4K Video, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji.


Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C.

Samsung Galaxy M51 complete specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy M51 to be available on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M51 announced with 7000mAh battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord

Samsung Galaxy M51 to launch on September 10th in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy M51

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oneplus 8T Pro May Not Launch This Year

Moto E7 Plus specs, price and renders leaked ahead of official launch

Realme 7i spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 8GB RAM

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG
Poco M2 1st Impression

Poco M2 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies