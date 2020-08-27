Samsung Galaxy M51 to be available on Amazon

Now, ahead of launch, the availability of the smartphone has been revealed by the company.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-generation smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M51. Now, ahead of launch, the availability of the smartphone has been revealed by the company.

Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available for purchase from Amazon India website. The e-commerce giant has rolled out a microsite for the upcoming smartphone. The microsite reveals that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole design and it comes with a tagline “Meanest Monster Ever”.

Furthermore, the smartphone has been listed on Google Play Console revealing some key specs. The listing was spotted by Mysmartprice and it reveals that the smartphone will come with a Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen will come with a density of 430ppi.

The listing further reveals that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It also reveals that the phone will run on Android out-of-the-box.

Previously, complete specifications of the Galaxy M51 was leaked online. As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, 386ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 420 nits.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup, which will include a 64MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There might be a 32MP shooter on the front as well with f/2.2 aperture. Samsung Galaxy M51 will feature dual SIM support and up to 512GB via microSD card slot.