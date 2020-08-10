Samsung Galaxy M51 support pages go live, launch seems imminent

Samsung Galaxy M51 will reportedly come with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel with a 64-megapixel primary lens and there will be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens as well.

Advertisement

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy M51 support page has appeared on Samsung Russia’s website. This confirms the phone’s existence and indicates that the Galaxy M51 will launch soon.



The support pages for the Galaxy M51 are now live on Samsung’s websites for Kazakhstan and Russia. The phone has appeared with the model number SM-M515F/DSN. So the phone will be arriving with dual-SIM functionality and will definitely be launched in these two markets. Sadly, the support page does not reveal any specs of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M51 leaked specifications



Samsung Galaxy M51 will reportedly come with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel with a 64-megapixel primary lens and there will be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens as well. Apart from this, the phone will come with a macro sensor and a depth sensor. The smartphone will come with a Single Take camera mode as well that captures a series of photos and videos from different perspectives and filters.



The Galaxy M51 is said to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ resolution with a punch-hole. It could be powered by Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with 8 GB of RAM. The phone may come with 128 GB internal storage.



The phone is also said to feature a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It could run on the Android 10 OS with the latest One UI version. It might include an in-display fingerprint reader.

Advertisement

Previously, it was reported that the smartphone could launch in September this year. Previous reports had however indicated that the Galaxy M51 will launch in June or July.