Samsung Galaxy M51 camera details revealed online

Now, ahead of official launch, the camera details of the upcoming Galaxy M51 has been revealed online.

Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone in its popular M-series known as Galaxy M51. Now, ahead of official launch, the camera details of the upcoming Galaxy M51 has been revealed online.

As per a report by Sammobile, the Galaxy M51 will come with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel. The phone will come with a 64-megapixel primary lens and there will be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens as well. Apart from this, the phone will come with a macro sensor and a depth sensor. Furthermore, the report said that the smartphone will come with a Single Take camera mode as well.





The new mode basically takes up to 14 photos and videos within 3 to 10 seconds of capture. Users can then choose the best image or video or can simply save all of them. The report further highlights that the Single Take feature will also come to Galaxy M31s as well. The Galaxy M51 is also said to feature a massive 7000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Previously, it was reported that the smartphone could launch in September this year. Previous reports had however indicated that the Galaxy M51 will launch in June or July.

Advertisement

According to the report by MySmartPrice, citing industry sources, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M51 has been pushed to September due to production issues. The report reveals that the production of smartphones has been going slow at Samsung’s factories.

The report further quoting industry source reveals that Galaxy M51 will be the most powerful smartphone in the M-series. The report, however, does not have any information on the specifications of the phone.