Samsung Galaxy M51 announced with 7000mAh battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 31, 2020 11:56 am

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to debut in India in the second week of September and said to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

Samsung has quietly announced the Samsung Galaxy M51  smartphone in the German market today. The phone is priced at 360 Euro (approx. Rs 31,400) for its sole 6GB+128GB model. Samsung Galaxy M51 comes in White and Black colours.

The major highlight of the Galaxy M51 is the 7000mAh battery which will also support 25W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, 386ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 420 nits.

 

Under the hood, the handset is powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC which we have earlier seen on several smartphones like the Poco X2, Realme X2 and several Samsung devices.

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features an L-shaped quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 32MP shooter on the front as well with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M51 has dual SIM support and 6GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 10 out of the box.  Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to debut in India in the second week of September and said to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.  Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available on Amazon in India.

