Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G launched in India with Super AMOLED displays, Android 12

Samsung debuted the Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G globally a few days back. While the Galaxy A53 5G was launched last week in India, Samsung today announced the launch of Galaxy A73 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G in the country. The devices come with Super AMOLED displays and run on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will come in two variants in India, including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB. While the pricing and availability of the device is yet to be disclosed, it is confirmed that it will come in Awesome Gray, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White colours, while the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will be available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will open for pre-bookings in the coming days through Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and select online portals, the company said. The pricing and availability of the Galaxy A33 5G will also be revealed soon.

Galaxy A73 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A73 flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080×2400 pixels resolution, punch-hole display for the selfie snapper, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU. It also comes in two models: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Further, it features a quad-camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. It has a 32MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, stereo speakers with AKG sound, Dolby Atmos, IP67 rated build for water resistance. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. There is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The device runs on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 with promised support for 4 major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches.

Galaxy A33 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A33 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1080×2400 pixels resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset paired with Mali-G68 GPU for graphics. The phone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

It sports a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There is a 13MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats. The device runs on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 with promised support for 4 major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, stereo speakers with AKG sound, Dolby Atmos, IP67 rating for water resistance. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. There is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.