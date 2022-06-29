Samsung Galaxy M32 gets a price cut

Samsung recently introduced an offer on its Galaxy M52 where the price of the smartphone was slashed by up to Rs 9,000. Now, Samsung Galaxy M32 from last year is the next smartphone to get a price cut in India. While the price cut may not be as significant as the Galaxy M52’s, it still makes the smartphone a better deal than what it was earlier.

The Galaxy M32 has gotten a price cut of Rs 2,000. Post the price drop, the 4GB + 64GB variant can be purchased for Rs 12,999 while the 6GB + 128GB variant can be purchased for Rs 14,999. Earlier, these were priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

The new price is reflected on the official e-store of the company. Customers can purchase the Samsung Galaxy M32 in Light Blue and black colour options. It is not clear whether this is a permanent price drop or a temporary one.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate and High Brightness Mode of 800 nits. The device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset paired with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage which will be expandable via microSD.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M32 sports a quad rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The phone has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone delivers 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time and 25 hours of video playback. Samsung Galaxy M32 runs on Android 11 with OneUI on top on the software side. Galaxy M32 also comes with Dolby Atmos support while using earphones for a surround sound effect.

The phone measures 160 x 74 x 9mm and weigh 196 grams. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.