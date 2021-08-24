Samsung Galaxy M32 5G pricing leaked ahead of launch tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be launching in India tomorrow. Now ahead of the launch the Galaxy M32 5G pricing and availability details have been revealed.

As per a new report by IndiaTVNews in collaboration with IANS, the Galaxy M32 5G pricing will be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. The phone is said to go on sale starting from September 2 after launching on August 25.

The phone will be up for grabs via select retails stores, Amazon, and the company’s official online store.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specs

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The screen has a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. It is confirmed to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The Galaxy M32 5G’s microsite on Amazon reveals that the phone will come with a 5000 mAh battery. It is likely to support 18W fast charging out of the box.

On the back, the device will sport a quad-camera setup. It is confirmed to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor. The camera setup is likely to include an 8MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 13MP selfie camera housed inside the water-drop notch above the display.

Samsung is likely to launch the phone with Android 11-based OneUI 3 out of the box. The phone will come with Samsung’s Knox security platform as well.

The company claims that it is a “future-ready” device since it carries support as many as 12 5G bands. Also, it is confirmed to receive two major OS updates.

Samsung is expected to launch the device in two variants – 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM storage. The device is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

Further, the phone could go on sale in two color options including black and blue. There will also be a side fingerprint sensor on the upcoming device.