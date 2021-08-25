Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched in India with Dimensity 720 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Sasmung has today launched the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone in India under its M series. The phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC, a quad rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery and Android 11 more.

Let’s take a look at the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India, specs, features and other details.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Launched Price

The Samsung phone is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It also comes in 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The phone is offered in Slate Black and Sky Blue colour. It will be available via Amazon starting 1pm on September 2. An ICICI Bank offer on credit cards and EMI offers a Rs 2,000 instant discount, so the effective starting price is Rs 18,999.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The screen has a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There will also be a side fingerprint sensor for security.

It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Galaxy M32 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging.

On the back, the device sports a quad-camera setup. It features a 48MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture LED flash. The camera setup also includes an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture For the front, there will be a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture housed inside the water-drop notch above the display.

As for software, the Samsung phone runs Android 11-based with OneUI 3.1 out of the box. The phone also comes with Samsung’s Knox security platform as well.

The company claims that it is a “future-ready” device since it carries support as many as 12 5G bands. Also, it is confirmed to receive two major OS updates.

The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 76.1 x 164.2 x 9.1mm in dimensions and weighs 205g.