Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Poco X2

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 30, 2020 5:36 pm

So, which is better? Is it Galaxy M31s or is it Poco X2? Let’s find out.
Samsung has finally announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the M-series with Galaxy M31s. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM option and Rs 21,499 for the 8GB RAM option. 

 

With this, Samsung is now trying to strengthen its mid-budget segment with the launch of the Galaxy M31s. The smartphone comes loaded with a host of interesting features like the 64MP quad-camera setup along with a massive 6000mAh battery and more. However, at this price, the phone will compete with the Poco X2. The smartphone comes with a tag of Rs 17,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 21,499 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. So, which is better? Is it Galaxy M31s or is it Poco X2? Let’s find out. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Poco X2: Display

 

Poco Z2

 

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 110 per cent NTSC, 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio.

 

The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Although the AMOLED display of Galaxy M31s will deliver better colours, it is Poco X2 that comes with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz along with HDR 10 support and latest Gorilla Glass protection. So, Poco X2 wins this round. 

 

Winner: Poco X2

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Poco X2: Hardware

 

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and it is available in two options: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded with a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone is loaded with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a fast face unlock feature. 

 

The Poco X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. That said, the Poco X2 seems to be a better option as the Snapdragon 730G gives you better performance as compared to the Exynos 9611 chipset. Furthermore, the top-end model offers you more storage as compared to the Galaxy M31s’ top variant. 

 

Winner: Poco X2

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Poco X2: Cameras

 

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the company has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

Galaxty M31s

 

The Poco X2 also features a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual selfie camera, a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 

That said, the camera seems to be promising on Galaxy M31s. The phone gives you a better ultra-wide lens along with a macro and depth sensor. The front seems to be interesting as well. Although Poco X2 has a dual-camera setup, the Galaxy M31s gives you a much better sensor. So, Galaxy M31s wins this round. 

 

Winner: Samsung Galaxy M31s

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Poco X2: Battery

 

Coming to the battery life, the Samsung Galaxy M31s offers you a massive 6000mAh battery and it comes with a 25W fast charging support. The Poco X2 comes with a 4500mAh battery and it comes with 27W fast charging support. The winner is clear, Samsung wins this round with ease with its massive battery backup. 

 

Winner: Samsung Galaxy M31s

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Poco X2: Conclusion

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s comes in close to the Poco X2. Both the smartphones come with a good display, Poco has the advantage of a higher refresh rate. The hardware seems to be better on Poco X2, while the camera looks much better on the Galaxy M31s. In the battery department, the Galaxy M31s is the clear winner.

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s with 6000mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera setup launched in India

