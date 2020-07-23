Samsung Galaxy M31s render, specs leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy M31s will be loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 407ppi pixel density.

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M31s smartphone in India soon. Now, ahead of official launch, some render and key specifications of the Galaxy M31s has been leaked online.

As per a known tipster Ishan Agarwal, the smartphone will be available in two colour options Mirage Black and Mirage Blue. The render shows a L-shaped quad-camera setup at the back panel along with a punch-hole design at the front. The render also shows that the phone will come with a gradient finish with Blue colour at the bottom and silver colour at the top half of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M31s rumoured specifications

As per the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy M31s will be loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 407ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. The phone will be available in two options: 6GB RAM with 12GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will be loaded with a 6000mAh battery and it will come with 25W Type-C fast charging support. On the camera front, the phone will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f.2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The brand has already confirmed that Samsung Galaxy M31s will be launched in India on July 30. An Amazon listing has confirmed the launch date. Apart for announcing the launch will be held at 12 PM on July 30, the listing has also revealed some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M31s.