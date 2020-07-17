Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31s said to launch in India this month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 17, 2020 11:48 am

Samsung Galaxy M31s will come with a 6,000mAh battery. For storage, the device may come with 128GB storage.
Samsung Galaxy M31s is tipped to launch in India later this month. The phone will be the successor of Samsung Galaxy M31 that was unveiled earlier this year in February.

As per a report by IANS, Samsung Galaxy M31s will be launched in India later this month. The phone will go on sale in August via Amazon, along with Samsung's other retail platforms. The report further reveals that the phone will be priced at around Rs 20,000 in India.

Earlier, Samsung Galaxy M31s has been spotted on multiple certification websites. The smartphone the model number SM-M317F was spotted on Geekbench listing revealing as per which the smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor.

The Galaxy M31s is backed by a 6GB of RAM as per the Geekbench listing. The phone scored 347 points in the single-core test and 1,256 points in the multi-core test in the Geekbench listing.

Samsung Galaxy M31s was also spotted on TUV Rheinland website. The listing claimed that the phone could come with a 6,000mAh battery. For storage, the device may come with 128GB storage. The phone is likely to feature a quad rear camera set-up including a 64-megapixel primary lens, and an AMOLED Infinity O display.

 

Meanwhile, the company introduced a new variant of Galaxy M31 smartphone in India. The new variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Samsung Galaxy M31 has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on OneUI. For storage, it comes with up to 128GB, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.

