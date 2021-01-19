Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31 receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.0 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2021 5:28 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched back in February last year with Android 10 on board.
Samsung has rolled out the stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 to its Galaxy M31 smartphone. The new software update brings the January 2020 security patch to the Galaxy M31.

 

Users on the community forum are reporting to receive the update in their devices. The update has been released in India first with firmware version M315FXXU2BUAC and is 407.62MB in size. The phone was launched back in February last year with Android 10 on board.

The update brings new icons and better customisations for adding call backgrounds and adjusting Always On-Display to the phone. It also brings chat bubbles features, media controls, improved permission management, and organized notifications.

 

You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.

 

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage.


The phone has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10. The Galaxy M31 is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M31 now receiving One UI 2.5 update in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets One UI 3.0 Update with Android 11

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets One UI 3.0 Update with Android 11

Latest News from Samsung

