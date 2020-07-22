Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31 gets Glance, Vodafone Idea RCS support and more with a new update

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 11:40 am

The update brings a host of interesting features along with the latest security patch.
Samsung is rolling out a new update to its latest Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone in India. The update brings a host of interesting features along with the latest security patch. 

 

The update comes with version number M315FXXU1ATG2 and it brings July 2020 security patch to the latest device. The update weighs around 659.44MB in size. The major highlight of the update is the new RCS support for Vodafone Idea users. 

 

With this feature, users will be able to send and receive messages over WiFi or mobile data. This means that users don’t have to rely on the mobile network to get messages. The feature is integrated with the preloaded messaging application present on the smartphone. Furthermore, it also enables users to send emojis and multimedia files as well. 

 

The update also brings Glance to Galaxy M31. The Glance is a screen wallpaper for lock-screen and it is already available on Galaxy A and M series of smartphones. Users can check for the latest update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

 

Samsung Galaxy M31 has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on one. For storage, the memory can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.

 

For the camera setup, the Galaxy M31 is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also supports the fingerprint sensor at the back and faces unlock feature.

 

It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

 

