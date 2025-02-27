Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G have launched in India as the latest M-series devices from the brand. The Galaxy M16 5G will receive 6 years of OS updates and both the devices have debuted with Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. Here are the details of the new Samsung budget phones.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G: Price, Availability

The Galaxy M16 5G is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model, Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs 15,499 for the 8GB + 128GB trim. It comes in Thunder Black, Blush Pink, and Mint Green shades. The handset will go on sale from March 5 at noon on Amazon India, Samsung’s website, and select retail stores. Buyers can avail a discount of Rs 1000 on all variants with select bank cards.

The Galaxy M16 5G has a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits peak brightness. It packs the Dimensity 6300 Chipset and runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for charging at up to 25W.

At the rear, there is a triple-camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13MP sensor for selfies. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and the device is also IP54 rated.

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G: Price, Availability

The Galaxy M06 5G costs Rs 9,999 in India for the 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB version. It can be purchased in Blazing Black and Sage Green shades. The device will go on sale from March 7 at 12 noon on Amazon India, Samsung’s own website, and select retail stores. Buyers can avail a discount of Rs 500 with select bank cards.

The Galaxy M06 5G has a 6.7-inch LCD panel with an Infinity-U notch, 800 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and an HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion up to 1TB.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For optics, the Galaxy M06 5G has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing shooter.

It includes connectivity features such as Dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and will receive 4 major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches.