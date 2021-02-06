Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M12 announced with 48MP quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2021 12:08 pm

Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the center of the display.
Samsung has announced the Galaxy M12 smartphone in the M series in Vietnam. The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes in Attractive Black, Elegant Blue and Trendy Emerald Green.

Samsung is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Galaxy M12. It is now listed on Samsung Vietnam’s website.

Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the center of the display. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor. The official listing does not mention the chipset but the phone is said to feature Exynos 850. Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD upto 1TB.

On the camera front, the device is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is backed up by a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system with OneUI 3.0 running on top of it. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone measures 164.0mm x 75.9mm x 9.7mm and weighs 221 grams.

