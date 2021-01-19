Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M02s now available for sale in India via Amazon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2021 10:40 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M02s comes in three colours including Blue, Black and Red.
Advertisement

Samsung launched the Galaxy M02s smartphone in India earlier this month. Now the smartphone is available for purchase in India via Samsung.com, Amazon India. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone comes in three colours including Blue, Black and Red.

Advertisement

 

Samsung Galaxy M02s Specifications

 

The Samsung Galaxy M02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage up to 1TB.

 

For the camera, the phone sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfie and video calling, there's a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The phone runs on Android 10 with One UI on top, out of the box. The Samsung Galaxy M02s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. The phone is 9.1mm thick and weighs 196 grams.

 

Samsung Galaxy M02s to launch in India on January 7

Samsung Galaxy M02s goes official in Nepal before India launch on January 7

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched in India with triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M02s to go on sale from January 19 in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco M3 tipped to launch in India in February

MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G smartphone SoCs announced

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies