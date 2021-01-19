Samsung Galaxy M02s now available for sale in India via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M02s comes in three colours including Blue, Black and Red.

Advertisement

Samsung launched the Galaxy M02s smartphone in India earlier this month. Now the smartphone is available for purchase in India via Samsung.com, Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone comes in three colours including Blue, Black and Red.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M02s Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage up to 1TB.

For the camera, the phone sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfie and video calling, there's a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 10 with One UI on top, out of the box. The Samsung Galaxy M02s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. The phone is 9.1mm thick and weighs 196 grams.